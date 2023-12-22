Former Oregon running back to visit Nebraska

A former Oregon running back is planning to visit Nebraska next month. Dante Dowdell has scheduled a visit with the Cornhuskers on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The former four-star recruit spent only one season in Eugene. In that time, he had 17 carries for 90 yards and one touchdown.

The 6-2, 215-pound running back will have three years of eligibility remaining. He was a top-ten running back in the class of 2023.

Dowdell entered the transfer portal earlier this month. The Huskers are looking to add depth at the running back position after not signing one during the early signing period.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire