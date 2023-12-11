Former Oregon recruit Michael Van Buren commits to Mississippi State

The Oregon Ducks had had one of the members of their 2024 recruiting class make a change in his commitment earlier this month, with 4-star quarterback Michael Van Buren announcing that he was decommitting from the team shortly after the Pac-12 Championship Game.

On Sunday, Van Buren announced that he would be committing to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, giving new head coach Jeff Lebby one of the top commitments of his young tenure.

Van Buren is rated by 247Sports as the No. 175 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 13 QB. Before decommitting from Oregon, he was one of two QBs in the 2024 class for the Ducks, alongside 3-star Luke Moga.

The Ducks are in a great position at the QB spot going into the future, with former Oklahoma star Dillon Gabriel transferring to Oregon earlier this weekend. The Ducks are also trying to get former 5-star QB Dante Moore to transfer from UCLA to Eugene as well. While Ty Thompson announced his transfer on Sunday, the Ducks also have Austin Novosad on the roster as a true freshman, and 4-star Akili Smith Jr. is the Ducks’ first and likely only QB commit in the 2025 class.

