Former Oregon RB/WR Seven McGee transfers to Jackson State

After barely one week in the NCAA transfer portal, former Oregon Ducks running back/wide receiver Seven McGee has found a new home with the Jackson State Tigers, tweeting his commitment on Wednesday morning.

McGee hopped into the portal on December 5 after two seasons in Eugene, where he was used sparingly as an offensive weapon despite his speed and ability to play running back and line up out wide as a receiver.

The addition of transfer running backs Noah Whittington and Bucky Irving pushed McGee out of the backfield rotation, and Chase Cota soaked up a lot of snaps out wide alongside emerging stars Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson – keeping McGee on the sidelines for the majority of the 2022 campaign.

All told McGee saw action in 15 games with the Ducks, carrying the ball 17 times for 50 yards and a touchdown while hauling in 18 receptions for 151 yards in the air.

He’ll head to a Jackson State squad looking to rebuild in the post-Deion Sanders era after their Hall of Fame coach took a new job at Colorado.

Seven McGee’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2021: 8 Games | 7 receptions, 84 yards, 14 rushes, 61 yards, 1 TD

2022: 7 Games | 11 receptions, 67 yards, 3 rushes, -11 yards

Vitals

Hometown Rochester, NY Position Running Back/Wide Receiver Height 5-foot-8 Weight 185 pounds Class 2021

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State 247 4 93.5 NY RB Rivals 4 5.9 NY RB ESPN 4 84 NY RB On3 Recruiting 4 92.27 NY RB 247 Composite 4 0.9350 NY RB

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire