Former Oregon RB Dante Dowdell scheduled to visit Nebraska

The University of Nebraska has started to become a bit of a central point in the world of college football recruiting, believe it or not.

Earlier this week, they flipped 5-star QB Dylan Raiola — the No. 2 QB in the 2024 class — from the Georgia Bulldogs, and they are also one of the strong contenders for 5-star OT Jordan Seaton, the No. 1 OT in the 2024 class.

It also appears that the Cornhuskers could be trying to add an incredibly talented running back to the mix, as well. On Thursday, it was reported that former Oregon Ducks’ RB Dante Dowdell is scheduled to take a visit to Nebraska early in July.

NEWS: Oregon transfer RB Dante Dowdell is visiting Nebraska in January, per @Sean_Callahan Dowdell is a former Top-150 recruit from the 2023 class👀https://t.co/jfFfsdfJCF pic.twitter.com/mHU5WcOkCQ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) December 21, 2023

As a recruit, Dowdell was rated as the No. 194 overall player, and the No. 9 RB in the 2023 class. In one season with the Ducks, Dowdell played in six games, rushing 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. He has three years of eligibility remaining and would be a big-time addition for whichever team ends up landing him.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire