Which former Oregon and Oregon State players will star in Reese's Senior Bowl?

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws down field against Oregon State during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 in Eugene.

A record five Oregon football players and a pair of Oregon State Beavers accepted invitations to play in the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl – the longest continually-running all-star game − in Mobile, Alabama.

The game traditionally fields players that are expected to be drafted into the NFL, including 100 total picks last year.

The game will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It will be televised on the NFL Network.

Here are the former Ducks and Beavers who accepted invitations to the annual event.

Oregon defensive back Evan Williams celebrates a fumble recovery as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Evan Williams – Oregon

The brother of former Duck Bennett Williams, Evan Williams played just one season in Eugene but made it count, leading the Ducks in total tackles with 82. Williams also had 4.5 sacks, two passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Williams spent his first four years of college at Fresno State before transferring to Oregon for his final collegiate season.

The former second-team all-Pac-12 performer projects as a potential Day 3 pick in the upcoming draft by most scouts.

Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson brings down Portland State running back Quincy Craig as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Khyree Jackson – Oregon

Another one-year standout for the Ducks, Khyree Jackson transferred to Eugene from Alabama and immediately made an impact at outside corner. Jackson had three tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, and seven passes defensed for the Ducks in 2023.

The cornerback is ranked as the 127th best prospect in the draft, per Pro Football Focus, and the 16th best corner.

Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus, left, pressures Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Brandon Dorlus – Oregon

A three-year star for the Ducks, and a five-year player, Brandon Dorlus racked up 108 total tackles over his career in Eugene, with 12 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. In his fifth and final year, Dorlus had batted down nine passes at the line of scrimmage and had five sacks as the anchor of an experienced defensive line.

Dorlus is PFF’s 52nd ranked player in the draft and its fifth-best interior defensive lineman.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball under pressure from Liberty Flames defensive tackle Jay Hardy (4) during the first quarter of the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium Jan. 1, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.

Bo Nix – Oregon

The 2023 Pac-12 offensive player of the year passed for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and just three interceptions in his senior season in Eugene on a national record 77.4% completion percentage. Bo Nix was the engine of a Duck offense that finished in the top-10 in just about every metric, and for his efforts finished third in the Heisman trophy voting.

Nix is PFF’s 20th best prospect, and the fourth best quarterback on the board per the outlet, behind USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. is ranked 28th overall.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) signals against the Washington State Cougars in the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium Oct. 21, 2023, in Eugene.

Jackson Powers-Johnson – Oregon

The Rimington Trophy award winner – given to the top center in all of college football – helped anchor a new, but talented, Oregon offensive line to its typical standard of success. Jackson Powers-Johnson led a group that paved the way for tailback Bucky Irving to rush for 1,180 yards and 11 touchdowns, and for Jordan James to rush for 759 yards and 11 TDs more.

Additionally, Nix was sacked just five times in 13 games with Powers-Johnson calling out protections.

Powers-Johnson is ranked as the top center prospect in the draft by PFF and 56th overall.

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) is tackled by Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) during the first half of the Sun Bowl Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in El Paso, Texas.

Kitan Oladapo – Oregon State

The 16th-best safety prospect per PFF, Kitan Oladapo is ranked 224th overall by the outlet and is expected to be a Day 3 draft pick.

Oladapo finished second on the team in 2023 with 74 total tackles and also produced a sack, two interceptions, and eight passes defensed for the Beavers last season.

Taliese Fuaga – Oregon State

One of the best prospects in the entire NFL draft is Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, who is the 12th-ranked prospect overall by PFF and the third best offensive tackle.

Fuaga paved the way for Beaver tailback Damien Martinez to rush for 1,185 yards and nine scores, along with Deshaun Fenwick’s 515 yards and five touchdowns.

The tackle is expected by most scouting outlets to get drafted in the first round of the draft.

