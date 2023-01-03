Former Oregon OL George Moore selected in XFL supplemental draft

The XFL is back after a two-year hiatus, stemming first from the COVID-19 pandemic and then with legal issues forcing owner Vince McMahon and president Oliver Luck out the door.

New ownership, backed by movie star Dwayne Johnson, revamped the league and brought eight teams into the mix for 2023.

The first XFL draft took place in November and saw five former Oregon Ducks, including defensive back Mykael Wright and wide receiver Jaylon Redd – added to rosters.

The XFL then held a supplemental draft on New Year’s Day, hoping to capitalize on the end of the end of the USFL season and many players’ expiring contracts.

One more Duck will join the XFL: offensive tackle George Moore was selected in the fourth round of the supplemental draft by the Arlington Renegades.

Moore was with the Ducks from 2017-2021, helping pave running lanes for star running back CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, among others.

His NFL career fizzled, and now he’ll try his luck in the XFL which is set to begin play on Feb. 18, 2023 – shortly after the Super Bowl concludes the NFL season.

