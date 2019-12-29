Former Oregon OL coach Steve Greatwood retires

Steve Greatwood is hanging it up after nearly 40 years of coaching football.

Greatwood, 61, will coach his final game in Cal's Redbox Bowl matchup with Illinois at Levi's Stadium on Monday, Dec. 30th.

"I've had the pleasure of doing what I love to do for my entire adult life," Greatwood said in a release from Cal Athletics. "I've been a pretty lucky guy in that respect and maybe even luckier to have been able to spend so much time with so many tremendous people. It's tough to leave this job that I love so much… but there comes a time when you know it's just right to move on and that's where I'm at in my life. It's been an unbelievable job for the last 40 years and I'll cherish all of the memories forever."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Born in Eugene, Oregon, Greatwood attended Churchill High School and later went on to play for the University of Oregon where he earned a degree in sociology.

In 1980, Greatwood joined Rich Brooks' staff as a graduate assistant. One year later, he was appointed the offensive line and tight ends coach where he remained in that position until 1994.

Greatwood jumped to the NFL for two seasons before returning to the collegiate ranks in 1997 with Maryland and then USC.

The Oregon native returned to Eugene in 2000 as Mike Bellotti's defensive line coach where he served in that role until 2004.

He resumed his role with the offensive line in 2005 and was elevated to running game coordinator in 2009. During that span, Oregon has claimed 10 consecutive conference rushing titles, has ranked in the top 10 in the country in rushing eight of the past nine seasons, and established school rushing records in four of the past eight campaigns.

Story continues

Greatwood was named the National Offensive Line Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association in 2008.

He tutored a number of players to the NFL, including 2nd round selection Max Unger and first round pick Kyle Long.

Greatwood was part of the greatest runs in Oregon football history, which included seven conference championships, two Fiesta Bowl victories, three Rose Bowls appearances (one win), a BCS National Championship appearance, a College Football Semifinal victory and a CFB National Championship appearance. He piled up 10 or more victories eight times, played in 11 bowl games and posted winning records in each of the first 11 of those 12 campaigns as Oregon compiled a 119-38 (.758) record during his second stint with the Ducks.

What a GREAT coaching career.

Former Oregon OL coach Steve Greatwood retires originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest