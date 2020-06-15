Former Oregon lineman Kyle Long spills the tea on Bears departure

Kyle Long may be eyeing a return to the NFL, but Chicago won't likely be his next landing spot. That is, as long as Matt Nagy remains head coach.

It all started when the 31-year-old tweeted out "be you," a mantra of Nagy's that caught the eyes of Bears fans.

Be you — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 15, 2020

Then Long fired off another post in response to Twitter user Jake Gilewski, which urged Long to return to Chicago due to the Bears need at right guard.

Long simply replied, "I would wait for a new staff."

I have supported this staff and the roster in the media since being released. Believe in the team and the coaches. But that doesn't mean I would want to play for them — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 15, 2020

Long stepped away from football in January to focus on getting his body back to playing form. He started 47 out of 48 possible regular-season games in Chicago during his first three seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors each year, but has missed 34 games over the last four seasons due to injury.

The 31-year-old says he felt like he couldn't hold up his end of the bargain on the field, but we now know leaving Chicago wasn't entirely his decision. The Bears declined Long's option to return in 2020.

I didn't retire I got fired. I will know with conviction whether I'm done for good or not in the next few weeks. Full transparency I miss football but at what cost 😂😂🙏🏼 I'm most likely gonna be on golf courses instead of gridiron's https://t.co/qmNbTEeTHk — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 15, 2020

The former Oregon lineman was taken by the Bears in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Long played for the Ducks for only one season (2012) after starting his college career at Florida State and transferring to Saddleback College.

He was a member of the Ducks squad which won the Fiesta Bowl in 2012 and finished the season No. 2 overall in the AP poll. Long subsequently applied for an extra year of eligibility at Oregon but was denied by the NCAA.

After seven years and three Pro Bowls, Long has signaled his NFL career may not yet be finished. But for now, it appears Chicago is not on his list of possible destinations.

