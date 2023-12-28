Former Oregon LB Keith Brown to enter transfer portal once again

One of the rather surprising additions to the transfer portal last year was Oregon Ducks linebacker Keith Brown, a native from the state who had just spoken to media members days before about his commitment to the team, and his intention to stay in Eugene and not enter the portal.

Instead, the former No. 1 player in the state of Oregon ended up transferring to the Louisville Cardinals, where he played in just four games a had 1 total tackle on the season. On Thursday, Brown announced that he would once again be entering the transfer portal and looking for a new team.

With the new transfer rules put into place, Brown will not have to wait for a year to play at whatever new school he chooses, despite this being his second transfer.

As a recruit, Brown was rated by 247Sports as the No. 107 overall player in the nation, and the No. 14 linebacker.

