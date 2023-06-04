Former Oregon LB announces transfer destination

There has been a lot of roster turnover for the Oregon Ducks this offseason as head coach Dan Lanning continues to mix and match and find the right combination of players that fit his scheme going forward.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Harrison Taggart is one of the players who left Eugene to enter the transfer portal, and on Saturday he announced that he would be ending up at BYU with the Cougars.

As a Utah native from Draper, it makes sense that Taggart would want to play closer to home and join a system where he has a better chance at seeing more of the field in the future. Taggart was one of the last Mario Cristobal recruits from the class of 2022, and he was a highly-rated 4-star who ranked as the No. 36 linebacker and No. 377 overall player in the 2022 class.

Taggart’s sister, Madelynne, also transferred from Oregon to BYU where she is a standout track and field athlete.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More Football!

Ducks land among top schools for 4-star OL Eddy Pierre-Louis Breakout Candidates: 2 defensive players from each Pac-12 team that will be household names in 2023 Oregon v. Texas Tech picked as one of key matchups in 2023 season

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire