Former Oregon Ducks walk-on QB commits to Montana Grizzlies

Exactly one month ago, Oregon Ducks walk-on quarterback AJ Abbott announced he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, and on Thursday he took to Twitter to reveal he is headed to Montana to play for the Grizzlies. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

“Thank you to all the coaches that have connected with me but I’m proud to announce I will be playing ball and continuing my studies at the University of Montana,” Abbott wrote.

Abbott was a star football player at Stratford High School in Houston, Texas before joining the Ducks ahead of the 2021 season.

Thank you to all the coaches that have connected with me but I’m proud to announce I will be playing ball and continuing my studies at the University of Montana#GoGriz #RTD pic.twitter.com/nARhXvApg2 — AJ Abbott (@A_xabbo) July 20, 2022

However, he was unable to carve out any playing time whatsoever last season, and the competition at the quarterback position is as tough as ever with Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, and Jay Butterfield all competing for snaps in 2022.

Instead Abbott will head to the Big Sky Conference, where he’ll compete to play right away in one of the strongest FCS conferences in the country.

Related