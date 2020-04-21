The Cleveland Browns have officially brought back former Oregon Duck tight end, Pharaoh Brown, for the up and coming 2020 NFL season.

As of Monday, Brown signed his exclusive right as a free agent that was extended by the team. Brown could not negotiate with other teams unless the Browns gave him some sort of qualifying offer to remain in Cleveland. The Browns decided to do that and give him an offer, and now he is locked in for another season.

The former Duck apeared in nine games in 2019 with Cleveland, starting six games. Brown hopes to make a bigger impact with the squad as he only caught two passes for 27 yards last season. With the TE spot open for battle this training camp, Brown could find himself more in this year's rotation.

Brown first joined the Browns in 2018 as a member of the practice squad and was elevated to the Browns' active roster on Oct. 23, 2018. He is a native of Lyndhurst, Ohio, a suburb east of Cleveland.

Former Oregon Ducks TE Pharaoh Brown re-signs with... the Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest