Former Oregon Ducks QB Tyler Shough named Texas Tech's starter

Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough has been named the starting quarterback for Texas Tech ahead of its season opener against Houston.

The transfer from Oregon will take the reins when the Red Raiders meet Houston on Sept. 4 at NRG Stadium. — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) August 24, 2021

"This is the most talented our quarterback room has been since we arrived here at Texas Tech," said head coach Matt Wells entering year 3 of his tenure. "After evaluating the entire body of work, we feel as a staff that Tyler gives this team the best chance to win. He is well-respected by his teammates, a tireless worker and has developed a strong understanding of what we want to do as an offense."

The redshirt sophomore announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in February after a disappointing ending to his lone season as the lead guy in Eugene.

Many blessings and opportunities ahead! Hebrews 11:1 pic.twitter.com/e8MyWCwyn6 — Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) February 12, 2021

Ten days later he announced he had committed to be a Red Rebel at Texas Tech.

Shough has three years of eligibility remaining. He was the second Oregon scholarship quarterback to enter the transfer portal joining Cale Millen.

While Shough started all seven games for the Oregon Ducks in 2020, his playing time decreased as the season went on. Boston College graduate transfer Anthony Brown operated the redzone and short-yardage packages in the Pac-12 Championship for the Ducks. Then the Oregon coaching staff flat-out benched Shough in favor of Brown for the Fiesta Bowl for possessions at a time.

Anthony Brown's the odds-on favorite to start in Eugene after backing up Shough in 2020. Mario Cristobal said the program is "close" to naming a starter.

Shough, a former four-star recruit, finished his redshirt sophomore season completing 106-167 passes for 13 touchdowns, six interceptions and 66 rushes for 271 yards, and two touchdowns on the ground in seven starts. Oregon went 4-3 in those games.

The 6'5", 220-pound quarterback began the season looking like the real deal, leading Oregon to a 3-0 record before losing back-to-back road games to Oregon State and California. In each loss, the offense failed to finish the game, with the Ducks failing to get a crucial first-down to clinch the game against the Beavers and failing to score a single second-half point against the Golden Bears.

Since arriving in Lubbock, Shough has impressed the coaching staff due to his work ethic, with Wells telling The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. that Shough's attitude has impacted the team positively.

During the spring game, Shough threw for 106 yards (8-15 passing) and was the leading passer in the contest.