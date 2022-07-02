How former Oregon Ducks performed in WNBA Week 6 action

We are almost exactly one week out from the WNBA All-Star Game festivities, which will take place in Chicago on July 10.

Former Oregon Ducks legend Sabrina Ionescu will be in attendance, representing the New York Liberty after a ridiculously strong start to the season – notably in the early part of June when she went on a torrid, record-breaking stretch.

While she’s cooled down in recent games, she remains one of the most fun to watch and all-around talented performers in the league, and should find herself playing in the midsummer classic for years to come.

She won’t be joined by any other Oregon alumni this year, with Satou Sabally nursing injuries and missing the early part of the year while still overseas. Sabally is healthy with Dallas now, however, and she provides a big boost to this Wings squad.

Ruthy Hebard remains in a reserve role for the defending champion Chicago Sky, while Nyara Sabally remains out for the year with an injury after going No. 6 overall in the 2022 WNBA draft.

Here is a look at how the last week has gone for each Duck in the WNBA:

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Ionescu got off to a scorching hot start in the month of June, and while she has cooled off in recent contests she’s still quite clearly among the most dynamic players in the league.

She recorded a double-double with eight assists in a loss to the Storm on June 19, and had 11 points and 11 boards against Connecticut a few days later.

She followed those two performances up with a 21 point, nine rebound, eight assist line in a win over Atlanta, and closed out the month with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists against Atlanta again six days later.

Ruthy Hebard (Chicago Sky)

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Hebard played almost exactly 20 minutes against Indiana on June 19, recording six points, six boards, two steals, and one assist in the two point loss.

She only saw the floor for four minutes in Chicago’s next game, however, continuing a trend of inconsistent playing time for the third year pro.

Story continues

Nyara Sabally - New York Liberty

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Sabally was a top pick by the New York Liberty this year, but she will miss her entire rookie season with a knee injury.

Satou Sabally - Dallas Wings

Photo by: Maximilian Haupt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Sabally was out for a few weeks with an injury, but she returned for Dallas on Friday evening and had seven points on 1-5 shooting thanks to a 5-5 line from the free throw line.

She’ll look to shake the rust off (she also had turnovers) in the second half of the year.

1

1