How former Oregon Ducks performed in NFL Week 16 games

Despite COVID-19 positive tests sweeping through all 32 teams, the NFL trekked on in Week 16.

The plethora of positive tests did create a situation where more practice squad players got recalled onto the active roster to replace COVID positive players.

This was good news for a pair of Oregon alumni, as it resulted in the second NFL game for Bears rookie defensive back Thomas Graham, as well as the first game action of the season for veteran running back Kenjon Barner, who returned five punts for Tampa Bay.

Elsewhere around the Pro Duck landscape, Justin Herbert completed 77% of his passes for over 300 yards, but threw two interceptions in LA’s loss to Houston. Jevon Holland had another nice game for Miami as a safety and punt returner, while Royce Freeman handled a bigger role in the backfield for the Texans.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed in NFL Week 16 action:

Joe Walker, LB, Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Walker played a big role on Arizona’s defense for the first time all season, recording five combined tackles and one tackle for loss in the Cardinals’ loss to the Colts.

Thomas Graham, CB, Chicago Bears

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

After a sparkly NFL debut in Week 15, Graham had three tackles and one pass defensed against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions had won two of their last three before losing to the Falcons on Sunday. Sewell continues to anchor their offensive line.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Brown had a pair of receptions for 10 yards for Houston in their huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Royce Freeman, RB, Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman had 12 carries for 34 yards for the Texans in their win over the Chargers on Sunday.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Buckner had a pair of tackles for the Colts in their Christmas Day victory over Arizona.

Story continues

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert completed 27/35 passes on Sunday, good for a whopping 77.1% completion rate, while also throwing for 336 yards and a touchdown. However, he also threw two interceptions in LA’s loss to Houston.

Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Hollins recorded four combined tackles on 22 total snaps for the Rams on Sunday in their win over the Vikings.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Holland had an excellent all-around performance for Miami on Monday, totaling five tackles, one quarterback hit, 0.5 sacks, and one punt return for 10 yards in his team’s win over New Orleans.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Dye had one solo tackle as a member of the special teams on Sunday in Minnesota’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Calvin Throckmorton, OL, New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Throckmorton started for the Saints and played every offensive snap in their embarrassing 20-3 loss to the Dolphins on Monday.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Mondeaux had one combined tackle on 29 total snaps for the Steelers on Sunday in their loss to the Chiefs.

Ugo Amadi, DB, Seattle Seahawks

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Amadi had a pair of solo tackles for the Seahawks in their loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Armstead had three combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit for the 49ers in their loss to the Titans on Thursday.

Deommodore Lenoir, DB, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Lenoir was on the field for 12 special teams plays on Thursday in San Francisco’s loss to Tennessee.

Kenjon Barner, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Barner got his first NFL game action of the season for Tampa Bay on Sunday, returning five punts for 44 yards in their win over Carolina.

1

1