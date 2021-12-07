How former Oregon Ducks performed in NFL Week 13 games

The NFL season is starting to wind down, with the playoff picture coming more into focus as teams begin to set their sights on either a potential Super Bowl run or another long offseason.

The number of Oregon Ducks playing in the NFL has remained steady throughout the year, with injuries impacting a significant group of players (including Justin Hollins, Shane Lemieux, and Kyle Long) while others were given an opportunity after beginning the year on the practice squad, like Jake Hanson, Hendry Mondeaux, and Brady Breeze.

Justin Herbert was the star again this past week, throwing three touchdown passes in the Chargers’ rout over the Bengals.

Running back Royce Freeman was finally involved in the offense for Houston, while Juwan Johnson hauled in his longest career reception for the Saints. Rookie defensive backs Jevon Holland and Deommodore Lenoir had nice games as well, while veteran Arik Armstead recorded his third sack of the season for San Francisco.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed in the NFL during Week 13:

Joe Walker, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Walker appeared not only as a special teamer for the Cardinals, but on four defensive snaps as well where he racked up one tackle against the Bears.

Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Sewell was once again the best blocking tackles in the NFL last week – and more importantly the Lions won! They are now 1-10-1 on the year.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Brown tied a season-high with four receptions on Sunday, although he only totaled 23 yards and lost a fumble for the first time this season.

Royce Freeman, RB, Houston Texans

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Freeman carried the ball three times for 10 yards and hauled in one 11-yard reception in his first action as part of Houston’s offense this season.

Terrance Mitchell, CB, Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell had a season-high six solo tackles on Sunday in Houston’s loss to Indianapolis.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Buckner had a pair of solo tackles and two quarterback hits in the Colts’ huge win over the Texans.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert and the Chargers laid it on the Bengals this weekend, with the former Oregon quarterback completing 75% of his passes and throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Mariota appeared on two offensive snaps for the Raiders on Sunday, although he did not get a carry (or a passing attempt).

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Holland had five tackles, one quarterback hit and two passes defended in another all around solid performance for the Miami rookie.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dye finally got real playing time on defense for the Vikings, making five tackles on 30 defensive snaps while remaining a key piece of Minnesota’s special teams.

Juwan Johnson, TE/WR, New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson had one reception for 27 yards on Thursday Night Football – the longest play of his career so far.

Calvin Throckmorton, LG, New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Throckmorton started and played every offensive snap for the Saints in their Thursday evening loss to the Cowboys.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Mondeaux had a pair of tackles for the Steelers in their win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Ugo Amadi, S, Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Amadi had a pair of tackles in Seattle’s surprise win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Armstead recorded his third sack of the season on Sunday, one of four tackles he had in his team’s loss to Seattle.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Lenoir had a nice game for San Francisco, totaling three tackles including one for a loss in their loss to Seattle.

