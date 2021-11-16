How former Oregon Ducks performed in NFL Week 10 games

10 weeks of NFL action have come and gone, and plenty of former Oregon Ducks are still contributing across the league.

It was another disappointing performance from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw one touchdown and one interception in a loss to the Vikings. He was excellent in Week 9 but has been otherwise pretty pedestrian over the last month.

Hopefully he’ll regain his form over the final six weeks of the NFL season and remind folks why he is among the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league.

The other big story was the scary injury to veteran cornerback Troy Hill, who had to be carted off the field and immobilized with a neck injury. The Cleveland star has reportedly been sent home from the hospital with a neck strain, avoiding what could have been a career-ending, and life-altering, injury.

See below for a look at how every Oregon alumni performed in NFL Week 10 action:

Joe Walker, LB, Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Walker had one combined tackle for the Cardinals in their loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Troy Hill, CB, Cleveland Browns

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Hill had five combined tackles for the Browns before exiting with a terrifying neck injury, where he was carted off on a stretcher. He has since been released from the hospital, an encouraging sign, but a full update has yet to come out on the severity of his injury.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Sewell once again was a rock for the Lions in their 16-16 tie against the Steelers on Sunday.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Buckner had a half sack, two quarterback hits, and three combined tackles for the Colts in their win over the Jaguars.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert struggled again in Week 10, his third game in the last month with the same number of touchdown passes (1) as interceptions. He still boasts a nice 19:7 TD:int ratio on the year, but the Chargers dropped to 5-4 on the year with the loss to Minnesota.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Holland had five combined tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, two passes defended, and one punt return for four yards in Miami’s win over Baltimore.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dye had a pair of tackles for the Vikings on the special teams in their win over the Chargers.

Juwan Johnson, WR, New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Johnson had two catches (on three targets) for a season-high 36 total yards in New Orleans’ loss to Tennessee.

Calvin Throckmorton, LG, New Orleans Saints

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Throckmorton was once again a starter for the Saints, appearing on every offensive snap in their loss to the Titans.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Mondeaux was on the field for seven total snaps in the epic tie between Detroit and Pittsburgh on Sunday. He did not record a tackle.

Ugo Amadi, FS, Seattle Seahawks

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Amadi had seven tackles and one pass defended in the defensive struggle that took place between the Seahawks and Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Armstead started for the 49ers at defensive end in their big win over the Rams, but did not record any tackles.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Lenoir served as a backup defensive back for the 49ers on Monday against the Rams after losing his starting job earlier in the season.

Brady Breeze, FS, Tennessee Titans

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Breeze was on the field for 14 special teams snaps in Tennessee’s win over New Orleans.

