How former Oregon Ducks performed in NFL Week 9 games

Week 9 of the NFL season is officially in the books, and a handful of former Oregon Ducks had their best performances of the season – and some even had the best game of their career.

Justin Herbert is back after a pair of subpar outings to finish October, completing nearly 85% of his passes while throwing two touchdowns and rushing for one on his own in LA’s win over Philadelphia.

Rookie defensive back Jevon Holland had his first career interception for the Dolphins on Sunday, although he also lost a fumble while returning a punt – his third week as the team’s new punt returner.

Troy Hill recorded his first two sacks of the season for the Bengals, while Arik Armstead had 10 combined tackles and a sack for San Francisco against the Arizona Cardinals sans Kyler Murray.

Without further ado, here is a look at how each Oregon alumni performed in the NFL during Week 9:

Joe Walker, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Walker once again appeared exclusively as a special teamer for the Cardinals, showing up for 20 snaps in their win over San Francisco.

Troy Hill, CB, Cleveland Browns

Hill had his best game of the year for Cleveland on Sunday, recording seven solo tackles, three quarterback hits and two sacks – his first two sacks of the season.

Jake Hanson, OL, Green Bay Packers

Hanson appeared on offense for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday, taking five snaps for the Packers in their loss to Kansas City.

Terrance Mitchell, CB, Houston Texans

Mitchell had four combined tackles and one pass defended against the Dolphins on Sunday.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner came up big again for the Colts on Thursday Night Football, recording six combined tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one pass defended in his team’s win over the Jets.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert looked flat out excellent against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, completing over 84% of his passes with a pair of passing touchdowns and one touchdown on the ground.

It was perhaps his best game of the season and, unsurprisingly, the only game of the year he did not take a sack.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

The Mariota package was once again utilized by Las Vegas on Sunday, with the veteran quarterback gaining six yards on the ground on one rushing attempt.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland recorded his first career interception on Sunday against the Texans, while also returning three punts for 31 yards but fumbling once.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye’s brother is getting all the attention right now, but the Minnesota special teamer is still contributing at the NFL level, even if it’s been a few weeks since he last recorded a tackle.

Calvin Throckmorton, OL, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton was on the field for 16 offensive snaps on Sunday, continuing to serve as a reserve offensive lineman for the Saints.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux had a pair of tackles on just 11 defensive snaps for the Steelers in their narrow win over the Bears on Monday Night Football.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had a season-high 10 combined tackles, including his second sack of the season, on Sunday against Colt McCoy and the Cardinals.

Brady Breeze, S, Tennessee Titans

Breeze was on the field for 14 snaps on the special teams in Tennessee’s win over the Rams on Sunday.

