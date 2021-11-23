How former Oregon Ducks performed in NFL Week 11 games

It was another solid week for the many Oregon Ducks alumni who suited up in the NFL during Week 11 action.

Quarterback Justin Herbert rebounded from a tough week to post an excellent line in LA’s game against Pittsburgh, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Terrance Mitchell recorded his first interception of the season in a nice night for Houston, while tight end Pharaoh Brown returned after a month on the shelf to haul in two receptions as well.

The Browns were without veteran cornerback Troy Hill, who suffered a scary neck injury last week and had to be carted off to a hospital. Duck fans also didn’t get a chance to see Marcus Mariota for the Raiders, Juwan Johnson for the Saints or Royce Freeman in his new digs in Houston.

Freeman will hopefully get a chance to suit up soon, especially now that Houston cut Phillip Lindsey, his former tandem partner in Denver.

Here is a comprehensive look at how each Oregon alumnus performed in NFL Week 11 action:

Joe Walker, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Walker appeared on Arizona’s special teams for 21 total snaps on Sunday in their win over Seattle.

Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

Sewell started and played every snap for the Lions on Sunday as they took another loss, this time to the Browns.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Houston Texans

Brown had a pair of receptions (on four targets) for just 10 yards on Sunday in Houston’s win over Tennessee. It was his first game action since Week 7.

Terrance Mitchell, CB, Houston Texans

Mitchell had eight combined tackles and his first interception of the season for the Texans on Sunday in their win over the Titans.

DeForest Buckner, DE, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had a quiet day for the Colts on Sunday, recording just one tackle in their big win over Buffalo.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert rounded back into form on Sunday against Pittsburgh, throwing for 382 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. The Chargers poured 41 points on the board in their win over the Steelers.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland had a career-high six solo tackles, along with a pass defended and one fumble recovered, for the Dolphins on Sunday.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye once again was a big contributor on the special teams for the Vikings, appearing on 17 snaps.

Calvin Throckmorton, LG, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton started for New Orleans on Sunday, appearing on every offensive snap in the team’s loss to Philadelphia.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux was on the field for 33 total snaps on Sunday for Pittsburgh, 27 on defense and six on special teams. He did not record a tackle.

Ugo Amadi, FS, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had three combined tackles for the Seahawks in their loss to the Cardinals.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had two tackles for the 49ers in their win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Deommodore Lenoir, DB, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir played on defense for the first time since late September, recording one assisted tackle against the Eagles.

Brady Breeze, DB, Tennessee Titans

Breeze was on the field for 13 special teams snaps on Sunday, in Tennessee’s loss to New Orleans.

