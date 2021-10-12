How former Oregon Ducks performed in NFL Week 5 games

Over the past three weeks in the NFL, it has been Justin Herbert’s world – and everyone else is just living in it.

The second year quarterback got off to a bit of a slow start this year, but he has been absolutely cruising as of late, including a ridiculous performance on Sunday against the Browns. Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns, giving him an 11:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his past three contests.

While there’s no doubt Herbert is the best, and most notable, Duck currently in the NFL, he is not the only one to have a solid performance in Week 5.

A trio of defensive backs, Troy Hill, Terrance Mitchell, and Jevon Holland, set season highs in solo tackles, while offensive lineman Jake Hanson made his NFL debut and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux recorded the first sack of his two-year career.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed in the NFL this past week:

Royce Freeman, RB, Carolina Panthers

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman only had three carries on Sunday, totaling just two yards on the ground and six through the air on one reception.

Troy Hill, CB, Cleveland Browns

Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Hill had a season-high four solo tackles, along with one tackle for a loss, in Sunday’s shootout between the Browns and Chargers.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Sewell is now through five weeks of his rookie season, and has played every single offensive snap for the Lions. It’s definitely not his fault they are 0-5.

Jake Hanson, OL, Green Bay Packers

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Hanson, who was a sixth round pick by Green Bay in 2020, finally made his NFL debut on Sunday, appearing in nine snaps on the special teams in the Packers win over the Bengals.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Brown had two receptions for 22 yards on Sunday for the Texans in their loss to the Patriots.

Story continues

Terrance Mitchell, CB, Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell had a season-high six solo tackles on Sunday, along with a pass defended and a forced fumble. It is his third forced fumble through four games.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Buckner had four combined tackles for the Colts on Monday against the Ravens.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert continued his absolutely ridiculous three game run, throwing for 398 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday against the Browns. He also rushed for a touchdown and completed over 60% of his passes for the fifth straight game. He’s blossoming into one of the best QB’s in the game.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Los Angeles Rams

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Mundt appeared in 43 total snaps for the Rams on Thursday night – 28 on offense and 15 on special teams – but did not receive a target.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Holland had a season, and career, high five solo tackles for the Dolphins on Sunday in their loss to Tampa Bay.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Dye appeared in 16 special teams plays for Minnesota on Sunday, but did not record a tackle.

Juwan Johnson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson only managed to see the field for six offensive snaps on Sunday, going 0-for-1 on targets in the Saints win over Washington.

Calvin Throckmorton, RG, New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

For the third week in a row, Throckmorton was on the field for every offensive snap in New Orleans’ win over Washington.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Mondeaux appeared in his second game of the season on Sunday, recording his first career sack in Pittsburgh’s win over Denver.

Ugo Amadi, FS, Seattle Seahawks

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Amadi had two solo tackles, including one for a loss, in Seattle’s loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Armstead had two combined tackles for the 49ers in their 17-10 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Lenoir is no longer in a starting role for San Francisco, only appearing on the special teams for the second week in a row on Sunday.

1

1