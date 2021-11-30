The Thanksgiving slate of NFL games are officially in the books, and once again there was a sizeable group of Oregon Ducks alumni on the field in just about every game, as Mario Cristobal and his staff continue to develop next level talent in Eugene.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continues his up-and-down sophomore campaign, throwing for over 300 yards but with two interceptions in his team’s loss to Denver.

Running back Royce Freeman made his season debut for the Texans, appearing exclusively on the special teams, while quarterback Marcus Mariota was finally used in a goal line package as a runner, scoring a rushing touchdown for the Raiders in their win over the Cowboys.

Plenty of other Oregon alumni had solid performances, including the second interception of rookie Jevon Holland’s career, the fifth sack of the season for Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner, and a healthy return to the field for Troy Hill – who missed last week after getting carted off the field with a neck injury in Week 10.

Here’s a full look at how former Oregon Ducks performed in NFL Week 12 games:

Troy Hill, CB, Cleveland Browns

Hill returned to the field after missing a week of action with a scary neck injury, which resulted in him being carted off the field on a stretcher in Week 10. He appeared on just 14 defensive snaps for the Browns, easing back into action in the team’s loss to the Ravens.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Sewell got his first of potentially many Thanksgiving Day starts last week as the Lions suffered yet another loss, this time to the Bears.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Houston Texans

Brown was on the field for 34 offensive snaps on Sunday, only receiving one target in Houston’s loss to the Jets.

Royce Freeman, RB, Houston Texans

Freeman made his season debut with the Texans, appearing on five special teams snaps in Houston’s loss. He’ll likely get more involved on the offense as he gets adjusted to the playbook.

Terrance Mitchell, CB, Houston Texans

Mitchell had three combined tackles and two passes defended for the Texans on Sunday.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had three combined tackles, one pass defended, and his fifth full sack of the season against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert’s up-and-down season continued on Sunday. The Chargers lost to the Broncos and Herbert threw two touchdowns, and two interceptions, while topping 300 yards for the sixth time this season.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota still hasn’t attempted a pass this season as Derek Carr’s primary backup, but he did rush for four yards on two carries on Thursday, which included his first touchdown of the season in the Raiders win over the Cowboys.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland had a well-rounded performance on Sunday, returning two punts on special teams while also recovering a fumble and recording his second career interception in Miami’s win over Carolina.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye continues his big role with Minnesota as a core special teamer. He has played in every game this season and has four solo tackles.

Juwan Johnson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Johnson was on the field for 32 snaps on Thanksgiving, but he was not targeted.

Calvin Throckmorton, RG, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton started and played every offensive snap for the Saints on Thanksgiving in New Orleans’ loss to Buffalo.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux had two assisted tackles for the Steelers on Sunday, while also taking on a bigger role on the special teams.

Ugo Amadi, FS, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had three combined tackles for the Seahawks in their Monday night loss to the Washington Football Team.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had a pair of tackles in San Francisco’s win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir returned to his role as a core special teamer, recording one solo tackle for San Francisco on Sunday.

Brady Breeze, FS, Tennessee Titans

Breeze was on the field for 12 special teams snaps in Tennessee’s loss to New England.

