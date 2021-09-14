How former Oregon Ducks performed in NFL Week 1 games

18 former Oregon Ducks football players took the field during Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, a testament to the growth and development of this program under coach Mario Cristobal in the past few seasons.

While Justin Herbert is the most notable name, especially after breaking an NFL record in his first start of the season, there were plenty of other notable performances from former Oregon stars over the weekend.

Juwan Johnson caught the first two touchdown passes of his NFL career for the Saints, Penei Sewell excelled in his NFL debut – at a new position and going against Nick Bosa no less – and tight end Pharaoh Brown set a career high with 67 receiving yards for the Texans.

Meanwhile, Sewell was not the only former Duck making his NFL debut, as defensive backs Demmodore Lenoir and Jevon Holland had strong games for San Francisco and Miami, respectively.

Each week during the NFL season, we will take a look at how every Oregon alumni performed, with updates on their statistics and role within their organization as the year goes along.

Here is the first update after Week 1:

Royce Freeman, RB, Carolina Panthers

Making his debut with the Panthers, Freeman was not featured as a running back while he learns the new offense - instead just appearing on four special teams snaps. Expect to see his role expand as the year goes on.

Troy Hill, CB, Cleveland Browns

Making his first appearance with the Browns after spending the last six seasons in Los Angeles, Troy Hill recorded two combined tackles in the team's 33-29 loss to Kansas City.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell tries to stop San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Sewell started at left tackle for Detroit and appeared in every offensive snap, matching up against Nick Bosa and looking extremely comfortable at his new position, against a strong defensive front.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Houston Texans

Brown was targeted five times in Week 1 against Jacksonville, hauling in four receptions for a career-high 67 yards.

Terrance Mitchell, CB, Houston Texans

Veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell, playing his first game with Houston, recorded five solo tackles and forced one fumble in the team's win over Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner was up to his usual for the Colts against the Seahawks on Sunday, recording six combined tackles, two quarterback hits, and one sack in his team's 28-16 loss.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert completed 31 passes (on 47 attempts) for 337 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, although he did throw an interception. He becomes the only QB in NFL history with 400+ completions through his first 16 starts, and he led his team to victory over the Washington Football Team.

Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins was outstanding for the Rams in his role at WILL linebacker, recording two sacks, eight combined tackles, and one forced fumble in his team's win over the Bears.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt appeared in 15 offensive snaps and 10 snaps on the special teams for the Rams on Sunday, although he did not receive a target.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders unveiled their Marcus Mariota package to begin the second half on Monday night, and the former Oregon quarterback scampered 31 yards to help set up a touchdown.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Making his NFL debut, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland had two solo tackles and forced a fumble in Miami's win over the Patriots.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye appeared exclusively as a special teamer for Minnesota on Sunday, recording one solo tackle in 23 snaps.

Juwan Johnson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Juwan Johnson had a season debut for the ages, hauling in three receptions for 21 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints in their 38-3 drubbing of the Green Bay Packers. The two scores were the first of Johnson's career - not bad for a guy who turned 25 the next day.

Calvin Throckmorton, RG, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton was thrust into the starting lineup for the Saints following an injury to Erik McCoy. He appeared in 57 of the team's offensive snaps, helping to lead them to a 38-3 win over Green Bay.

Shane Lemieux, LG, New York Giants

Lemieux appeared in 17 of New York's offensive snaps on Sunday in their 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Ugo Amadi, FS, Seattle Seahawks

Nickel corner Ugo Amadi had three combined tackles for Seattle on Sunday, playing 34 defensive snaps and another 11 on the special teams.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had a relatively quiet season debut for San Francisco, recording just one solo tackle and a quarterback hit in the 49ers' win over Detroit.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Making his NFL debut, Lenoir started in the secondary for San Francisco and recorded three combined tackles against the Lions.

