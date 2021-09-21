How former Oregon Ducks performed in NFL Week 2 games

It was another nice weekend for the Oregon Ducks currently playing in the NFL.

Rookie defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir (San Francisco) and Jevon Holland (Miami) each had nice performances, continuing to cement themselves into the starting lineups of their respective teams.

While Juwan Johnson did not follow up his two touchdown performance in Week 1 with another score, he still proved a valuable piece of New Orleans’ offensive attack – as did Calvin Throckmorton, who remains the team’s starting right guard.

Justin Herbert had another up-and-down performance, and while his completion rate is sky-high he will need to find a way to avoid turnovers if he wants to keep Los Angeles competitive in the AFC West.

Oregon’s other NFL quarterback, Marcus Mariota, was out this week with a quad injury sustained during his 31-yard run for the Raiders in Week 1.

All those performances, and a look at how the rest of Oregon’s NFL stars performed in Week 2, can be seen below: