How former Oregon Ducks performed in NFL Week 2 games

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Patton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It was another nice weekend for the Oregon Ducks currently playing in the NFL.

Rookie defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir (San Francisco) and Jevon Holland (Miami) each had nice performances, continuing to cement themselves into the starting lineups of their respective teams.

While Juwan Johnson did not follow up his two touchdown performance in Week 1 with another score, he still proved a valuable piece of New Orleans’ offensive attack – as did Calvin Throckmorton, who remains the team’s starting right guard.

Justin Herbert had another up-and-down performance, and while his completion rate is sky-high he will need to find a way to avoid turnovers if he wants to keep Los Angeles competitive in the AFC West.

Oregon’s other NFL quarterback, Marcus Mariota, was out this week with a quad injury sustained during his 31-yard run for the Raiders in Week 1.

All those performances, and a look at how the rest of Oregon’s NFL stars performed in Week 2, can be seen below:

Recommended Stories

  • Greg Zuerlein kicks Cowboys to victory in sloppy win over Chargers

    The shootout in SoCal never materialized on Sunday.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa lead 49ers past Eagles 17-11

    Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia dominated Atlanta in a 32-6 win.

  • Burrow struggles after strong opener, Bengals lose to Bears

    Coming off one of his best games as a pro and facing a defense that struggled in a season-opening loss, Joe Burrow looked as if he might be in for another big outing. Burrow threw three straight interceptions in the second half, including one that got returned by Roquan Smith for a long touchdown, and the Cincinnati Bengals lost 20-17 to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Burrow was intercepted three times in the game.

  • WATCH: Damien Harris drags Jets defense into end zone on 26-yard TD

    Patriots running back Damien Harris went full beast mode in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Jets.

  • Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo’s footwork is the best it’s been since joining 49ers

    The 49ers are 2-0 after defeating the Eagles on Sunday, a game in which head coach Kyle Shanahan elected not to play No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. Shanahan said Monday that San Francisco isn’t going to play Lance just to play him. But Lance’s lack of snaps in Week Two may also have to [more]

  • Detroit Lions fall to Green Bay Packers, 35-17: 'I put this on our offense'

    The Detroit Lions had a lead at halftime, but could not keep Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers in check, losing, 35-17, on Monday night.

  • Bears fan returns touchdown ball to Roquan Smith at Halas Hall

    Courtney Fong, a Bears season-ticket holder, knew he had to get the football back to Roquan Smith after the linebacker scored his first touchdown since high school.

  • Four-star RB De'Anthony Gatson decommits from USC

    With midseason coaching change often comes recruiting fallout, and on Monday four-star Rivals250 running back De'Anthony Gatson became the first prospect to decommit from USC since head coach Clay Helton was fired a week ago. Gatson announced his decision on Twitter. "After careful consideration with my family and countless hours of prayer, I have decided that it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment and de-commit from the University of Southern California," Gatson wrote.

  • AP Top 25: Clemson, Ohio State slip; Penn State jumps to 6th

    Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues. The defending national champion Crimson Tide remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to beat Florida 31-29, Alabama's closest margin of victory during its current 17-game winning streak. No. 2 Georgia, which had no problem with South Carolina, received the other three first-place votes in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank.

  • NFL Power Rankings 2021: How all 32 teams stack up after Week 2

    After a strong start to the 2021 NFL season, Week 2 did not disappoint as we were treated to some wild matchups. Here's how all 32 teams stack up in our updated power rankings.

  • USC coaching search heat check: These are the hottest — and coldest — candidates

    Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.

  • CBS pregame show tees off on Aaron Rodgers

    In the event that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs any additional motivation for tonight, he got it on Sunday, courtesy of the main cast of The NFL Today. Via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher went in on Rodgers, as he prepares to try to avoid what would [more]

  • Opinion: Dumb NFL taunting rule, which hurts the sport, is really about control of Black bodies

    The NFL's taunting rule is ineffective, silly and bad for the sport. It's also something else: The NFL's latest attempt to control its Black players.

  • Tom Brady appreciates Bill Belichick’s “encouraging words”

    In twelve days, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will square off as adversaries for the first time. They’ve officially commenced the process of tiptoeing around each other, verbally. On the latest Let’s Go! podcast, Brady responded to Belichick’s Monday comments on Brady possibly playing until he’s 50. “I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so [more]

  • JaMycal Hasty out a while, 49ers working out running backs after injury-filled Sunday

    The 49ers saw three of their running backs get hurt in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, so they are looking at some potential additions to the roster this week. According to multiple reports, the team is bringing in Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, and T.J. Yeldon. Johnson was released off of the Jaguars’ practice squad last [more]

  • Tom Brady likely to break NFL passing yardage record in Week Four in New England

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the NFL record for career passing yardage, and he’s likely to break it when he returns to New England in two weeks on Sunday Night Football. Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he needs exactly 500 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, [more]

  • Report: Broncos reach out to Peyton Manning about ownership stake

    One quarterback who won Super Bowls with the Broncos wants to own a piece of the team. The team, meanwhile, wants the other quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos to want to own a piece of the team. John Elway reportedly wants in on Broncos ownership. The Broncos reportedly want Peyton Manning [more]

  • Andy Dalton out, Justin Fields in for Bears

    The Bears have gone to their first-round rookie quarterback, but not the way they wanted it to happen. Andy Dalton suffered a first-half knee injury, and although he attempted to stay in the game and was listed as questionable to return, he is now on the sideline in the second half and Justin Fields is [more]

  • Texans coach David Culley regrets decision to punt when third down was an option

    This shouldn't happen in the NFL.

  • The stars came out for Dallas Cowboys win over Chargers, some in Jerry Jones’ suite

    Charlotte Jones Anderson posted a celebratory selfie on social media featuring Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and two famous fans.