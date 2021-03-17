Former Oregon Ducks guard Kyle Long signs deal with Kansas City Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Never say never. It's saying that seems to go around sports circles whenever a player that seemingly has gas left in the tank decides to hang up their cleats.

Michael Jordan once famously retired in 1993 only to be back on the court with the Chicago Bulls two seasons later.

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch retired in 2015 but came back in 2017 with the Raiders.

Even Deion Sanders, one of the greatest defensive backs of all-time ended a four-year retirement in 2004 to play two more seasons, this time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Now former Oregon Ducks star lineman Kyle Long can add his name to the list of athletes that unretired and came back for one more run.

According to Adam Schefter, Long will be coming back to the NFL and signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Bears' Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long, who came out of retirement this off-season, is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Long, who played all seven seasons of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, "retired" last season, but a potential return was always a possibility.

Long posted on social media over the summer that he in fact did not retire and a return could be in the works.

I didn’t retire I got fired. I will know with conviction whether I’m done for good or not in the next few weeks. Full transparency I miss football but at what cost 😂😂🙏🏼 I’m most likely gonna be on golf courses instead of gridiron’s https://t.co/qmNbTEeTHk — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 15, 2020

In early March, Kyle's brother, former NFL defensive end Chris Long, had the news drop on his podcast that Kyle was ready to make his return.

According to Long's "Green Light Podcast" Kyle was "healthy, happy, nasty, and shredded, and has signed with Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group," and ready to continue his playing career.

Three-time Pro Bowl OL Kyle Long is returning to the NFL. He is 315 lbs., healthy, happy, nasty, and shredded, and has signed with Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group. — Macon Gunter (@macongunter) March 9, 2021

Long, who attended the Unversity of Oregon, was selected by the Bears with the 20th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He burst on the scene with the Bears, quickly becoming one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

Long was selected to the All-Rookie team in 2013, made the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons, and in 2014 he was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

He battled injuries over his last two seasons in Chicago and sat out all of 2020, but now fully healthy, there will be plenty of teams reaching out to add a former All-Pro talent to their offensive line.

Funny enough, former Oregon Ducks lineman Geoff Schwartz actually predicted the signing.

Schwartz's brother, Mitchell Schwartz, also happened to be released by the Chiefs this week opening up a spot for Long to fill.

I said when Kyle announced his decision to come back that I thought the Chiefs were a good fit https://t.co/oCk1L7vgqN — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 16, 2021

Told y'all this was happening ... https://t.co/pOZ69Cdy00 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 17, 2021

Welcome back to the NFL, Kyle!