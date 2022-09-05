Former Oregon Duck Troy Dye loses bet to former UGA star Lewis Cine

James Morgan
·1 min read

Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye made a bet with fellow Minnesota Vikings teammate Lewis Cine for the Georgia-Oregon game. Lewis Cine, who played college football at Georgia, was a first round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Dye racked up 391 total tackles during his four season career from 2016-2019 with the Oregon Ducks. He’s trying to earn a bigger role with the Vikings ahead of his third NFL season.

Unfortunately for Troy Dye, he bet that his Oregon Ducks would defeat the Georgia Bulldogs to open the college football season. Kirby Smart and Georgia dismantled Oregon in a 49-3 win over Oregon.

Oregon’s defeat meant that Dye lost the bet to Cine and had to wear Georgia Bulldogs gear:

More!

Georgia football makes strong case to be nation's top-ranked team

Watch: Stetson Bennett somehow escapes pressure, delivers TD to Ladd McConkey

My God a Freshman: Malaki Starks makes insane interception

Former Georgia Bulldog star David Pollack makes CFP prediction

UGA football drops trailer ahead of Georgia-Oregon game

List

SEC power rankings after Week 1: Who earns the top spot?

 

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories