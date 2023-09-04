How former Oregon Duck transfers performed in Week 1 of college football

The transfer portal is creating a new era of college athletics, and especially college football. There are plenty of objections to its existence, but it gives players the best chance to perform at a high level, therefore hopefully increasing their chances of getting to play professionally.

Since the introduction of the transfer portal over the last decade, plenty of players have become Oregon Ducks as transfers. However, that influx of new Ducks often means a surplus of players, which leads other players to transfer away in order to have a chance to play consistently.

Below is a list comprised of players who were formerly Oregon Ducks, transferred away, and are now playing for their new teams. However, there are far fewer players on this list than there are former Oregon players still in college. The players not included on this list either didn’t play this past week or didn’t make any statistical impact on their respective games. Hopefully, as the season progresses this list gets longer each week as more former Ducks start to impact their new teams.

Florida State RB Trey Benson

Auburn QB Robby Ashford

UCLA DB Jaylin Davies

Stats: 3 Solo Tackles, 1 INT

Former Oregon DB Jaylin Davies was responsible for one of UCLA’s two INTs in their 14-point victory over Coastal Carolina.

Nevada RB Sean Dollars

Stats: 9 rushes, 33 yards, 1 TD

In what turned out to be a poor day for the Nevada Wolfpack, Sean Dollars was able to make an impact on the field and get in the end zone.

Tennessee WR Dont'e Thornton

Stats: 2 Receptions, 12 yards

While he didn’t see too much of the field in Tennessee’s opener against Virginia, Dont’e Thornton still made an impact and might be able to grow within the offense as the season progresses.

Nevada LB Jackson LaDuke

Stats: 1 Solo Tackle

Jackson LaDuke was able to get in on a few plays and make a tackle against the Trojans in the Wolfpack’s Week 1 loss.

Washington CB Darren Barkins

QB Jay Butterfield (San Jose State)

Stats: 7-for-9, 80 yards, 1 TD

Butterfield didn’t get into the game until late after it was over, but he did show a little bit of something when it comes to operating the offense and having some zip on his passes.

