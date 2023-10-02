How former Oregon Duck transfers performed in Week 5 of the season

College football week 5 has come and gone, and now it’s time to check in with Oregon Ducks that have found new homes after their time in Eugene. This weekend, a lot of the players I typically check in with were on their teams bye week, so the list is a little lighter this week.

An interesting transfer story this season is the absence of Jal’il Tucker on the San Diego State defense. Tucker was a 4-star recruit for the Ducks in 2022, transferred after his freshman year, and has yet to see much of the field this year. With as much talent as he has, I hope to see him playing more consistently whether it’s with the Aztecs or another program.

Below is a check-in with the rest of the Oregon transfers:

Harrison Taggart - BYU LB

Sean Dollars - Nevada RB

Robby Ashford - Auburn QB

Anthony Jones - Indiana LB

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 Solo tackle, 1 Assist

Anthony Jones got involved a couple of times against Maryland this Saturday, but it didn’t matter. Maryland dismantled Indiana all afternoon.

Justin Flowe - Arizona LB

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 Assist

Arizona put forth their best efforts to take down the No. 7 Washington Huskies, but they were unsuccessful. Hopefully, Justin Flowe can get more involved with the Wildcats defense next week.

Terrell Tilmon - Texas Tech LB

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire