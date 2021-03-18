Former Oregon Duck TE Johnny Mundt agrees to one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL offseason is now officially underway and moves are being made with new additions and re-signings from every team.

The Los Angeles Rams made a move to keep a former Oregon Duck for another year.

On Thursday, they announced that they have agreed to terms with tight end John Mundt on a one-year deal.

Welcome back, @JMundt83! 👏



We've agreed to terms with TE Johnny Mundt on a one-year deal. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 18, 2021

Last season for the Rams, Mundt had four catches for 53 yards while playing all 16 regular-season games.

Mundt mainly contributed to social teams and was a valuable blocker for the Rams run game.

The Rams picked up Mundt as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oregon in 2017, and has spent all three seasons in Los Angeles.

In his career, he has nine catches for 84 yards.