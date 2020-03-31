Former Oregon Duck TE Ed Dickson released from the Seahawks

More shifts in the Seattle tight end room in this NFL offseason.

10-year veteran Ed Dickson has been released by the Seattle Seahawks.

The news was first reported by National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport:

The #Seahawks have released TE Ed Dickson, source said. He was due $3M this year and Seattle saves most of it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2020

The 32-year-old, 10-year veteran signed with Seattle on March 16, 2018, but unfortunately his career in Seattle was plagued by the injury bug. He did not play in 2019.

This news may not come as much of a shock due in part to the Seahawks signing Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen during the offseason, Will Dissly returning from injury, Jacob Hollister stepping up big time last season, and Luke Wilson returning to Seattle.

In 2018, Dickson caught 12 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Dickson was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round (No. 74 overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent four years in Baltimore before the Carolina Panthers picked him up in March 2015.

Dickson earned First-Team All-Pac-10 honors during his senior season at the University of Oregon. He was Oregon's second-leading receiver in 2009 and helped lead the Pac-10 in scoring offense and ranked second in total offense, looming as the Ducks' lone representative on the league's first-team all-conference contingent.

