Former Oregon Duck T.J. Ward signs with the Arizona Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Oregon Duck T.J. Ward has signed with the Arizona Cardinals and has joined the practice squad, the team announced Thursday morning.

We have signed S T.J. Ward to our practice squad, and released OL Rick Leonard from our practice squad. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 1, 2020

Ward has actually been out of the NFL since the 2017 season. The last team he plays for was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he posted 43 total tackles, three pass defended and a fumble recovery in 14 games where he started four of them.

The Cardinals are very depleted at the position of safety, and Ward will for sure add depth to it.

Frankly, he could be promoted sooner rather than later, as they’re not anticipating Budda Baker being recovered from thumb surgery in time to play the Panthers Sunday. Their other starting safety, Jalen Thompson, is on injured reserve. Backup Chris Banjo is dealing with a hamstring issue, and may not be ready this week.

Ward, a former bowler, has a lot of experience under his belt, including a Super Bowl title when he was with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Expect the Cardinals to get Ward up to speed quickly to fill the depth chart for the rest of the season.