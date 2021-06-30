Former Oregon Duck Satou Sabally named to first WNBA All-Star Game
Former Oregon Duck Satou Sabally named to first WNBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
From being a Duck, to a Wing and now an All-Star!
Former Oregon Ducks standout Satou Sabally has been named to her first WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced.
In her second season with the Dallas Wings (8-8), she’s averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.
She took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the recognition: “second Year, First All-Star Invitation. Thank you to all the fans, players, and coaches who have voted for me. I’m smiling from ear to ear and can’t believe it quite yet. Vegas, see you soon!”
🦄 ➡️ 𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑
Congrats to @satou_sabally on being named to the @WNBA All-Star Game roster! #GoDucks #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/xyWToPZu0S
— Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) June 30, 2021
One of a kind 🦄 @satou_sabally pic.twitter.com/SIIyptNHbv
— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) June 30, 2021
Unleash the Unicorn🦄 @satou_sabally https://t.co/RnaBcOr01b
— Kelly Graves (@GoDucksKG) June 30, 2021
Sabally was selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft after electing to forego her senior season of eligibility at Oregon.
She’ll be heading to Las Vegas with her teammate Arike Ogunbowale, who’s averaging 20.3 points per game.