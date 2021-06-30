Former Oregon Duck Satou Sabally named to first WNBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

From being a Duck, to a Wing and now an All-Star!

Former Oregon Ducks standout Satou Sabally has been named to her first WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced.

In her second season with the Dallas Wings (8-8), she’s averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.

She took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the recognition: “second Year, First All-Star Invitation. Thank you to all the fans, players, and coaches who have voted for me. I’m smiling from ear to ear and can’t believe it quite yet. Vegas, see you soon!”

Sabally was selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft after electing to forego her senior season of eligibility at Oregon.

She’ll be heading to Las Vegas with her teammate Arike Ogunbowale, who’s averaging 20.3 points per game.