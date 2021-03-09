Former Oregon Duck Kyle Long is making a return to the NFL

Chris Burkhardt
·2 min read
Not all retirements are set in concrete. 

Michael Jordan once famously retired in 1993 only to be back on the court with the Chicago Bulls two seasons later.

Now it appears another famous Chicago sports star is grabbing the cleats he once hung up and heading back out on the field. 

Kyle Long, who played all seven seasons of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, is back. 

Long "retired" last season, but a potential return was always a possibility. 

Over the summer, Long posted on social media that he in fact did not retire and a return was, perhaps, in the works. 

Flash forward to March 2021 and the return is all but official. 

According to the "Green Light Podcast" with Macon Gunter and Chris Long, Kyle's brother, Long is "315 lbs., healthy, happy, nasty, and shredded, and has signed with Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group," and ready to continue his playing career.

Long, who attended the Unversity of Oregon, was selected by the Bears with the 20th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He burst on the scene with the Bears, quickly becoming one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. 

Long was selected to the All-Rookie team in 2013, made the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons, and in 2014 he was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

He battled injuries over his last two seasons in Chicago and sat out all of 2020, but now fully healthy, there will be plenty of teams reaching out to add a former All-Pro talent to their offensive line.

Bears fans showed their love for Long following the announcement, and Long made sure to show them love back.

 

