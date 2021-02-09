Former Oregon Duck Keanon Lowe joining Scott Frost at Nebraska as Offensive Analyst originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After one season as an offensive analyst with the UCLA Bruins, Keanon Lowe has been hired at the same position for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Lowe will go from working for his former Oregon Ducks head coach to his former Oregon Ducks Assistant and Quarterbacks coach.

Nebraska is hiring Marcus Castro-Walker as the Director of Player Development; former #LSU assistant Bill Busch as a Defensive Analyst, and #UCLA's Keanon Lowe as an Offensive Analyst. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 8, 2021

Last season, the Cornhuskers finished 3-5 in the Big Ten conference and fifth in the Big Ten West division. Former Oregon wide receivers and passing game coordinator (before getting promoted to offensive coordinator) Matt Lubick is also on the Cornhuskers coaching staff.

After leaving Oregon (2010-2014), Lowe spent time in the NFL coaching under Chip Kelly before transitioning to the high school game.

Most recently, Lowe was responsible for turning the Parkrose football program around. The team went 12-8 over two seasons at Parkrose, leading the Broncos to their first winning season in 23 years, as well as the first playoff victory in school history.

However, Lowe will always be remembered for what he did inside the hallways of the school in May 2019.

It was on that day that Lowe made national news when he tackled and stopped a gunman inside the school, preventing a school shooting.

Lowe then took joined his former head coach Kelly at UCLA as an offensive analyst for the 2020 season.