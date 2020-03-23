One of the NFL's best defenses just got scarier.

A week after trading former Oregon Duck DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts, the San Francisco 49ers have signed another former Duck to help their front seven: linebacker Joe Walker, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #49ers are signing LB Joe Walker to a one-year deal, source said. Walker took a first-round pick's job last year, started 11 games and had 65 tackles for the #Cardinals. Now, he stays in the NFC West. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2020

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead lost one former teammate to only get another in Walker. The linebacker played at Oregon from 2012-2015 leading the Ducks in tackles (87) and fumble recoveries (2) his senior year despite missing the Civil War.

His play of the season came when he deflected a game-tying two-point conversion attempt to clinch the upset on the road against then-No. 7 Stanford.

The play of his career was again on the road when he ran a "fumble" back 100 yards for a Ducks touchdown against Utah in 2014.

After his college playing days, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft but spent his rookie season on injured reserve before playing sparingly during the Eagles' Super Bowl season in 2017.

The Arizona Cardinals signed Walker off the Eagles' practice squad in 2018 where he performed well on special teams. In 2019, Walker played in all 16 games eventually taking over the starting spot over the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Haason Reddick. The Orgon product finished the season with 65 tackles after having just 17 career tackles going into 2019.

Now he's staying in the NFC West but for a different franchise in the Bay Area.

Former Oregon Duck Joe Walker signs with San Francisco 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest