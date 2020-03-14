Former Oregon Duck De'Anthony Thomas signs with Baltimore Ravens

Last season the Baltimore Ravens completely overhauled their offense to become a modern spread scheme that relies on speed.

So it only makes sense they would keep one the mainstays from the Chip Kelly coached Oregon Ducks teams: De'Anthony Thomas, who the Ravens announced has signed a one-year deal after finishing last season with them.

We have signed WR/RS De'Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/TPLY8k30Fn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 14, 2020

In eight games as a Raven, Thomas had just one rushing attempt for one yard but was used heavily in the return game, totaling 93 punt return yards on 13 attempts and 166 kick return yards on 10 attempts.

Before joining Baltimore, Thomas had played for the Kansas City Chiefs who drafted him with the 124th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He got quite a bit of usage his rookie season with 156 yards receiving and 113 yards rushing along with 833 return yards with one touchdown. But he had his usage steadily decline with the Chiefs each passing season before being released in October of 2019. Two weeks later, the Ravens signed him for the rest of the season.

At Oregon, the Black Mamba was one of the most electrifying players in college football. He famously flipped from USC to Oregon on National Signing Day after deciding he'd fit better in Chip Kelly's offense that fell a field goal short of a National Championship the prior season. After a rocky debut against LSU, Thomas was straight magical in a Ducks uniform, winning the team's Most Outstanding Player award as a freshman along with All-Pac-12 First Team honors.

His 91-yard run in the 2012 Rose Bowl to end the first quarter broke the record for the longest play from scrimmage in the game's history.

The last time Oregon played Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl



De'Anthony Thomas put up this stat line:



2 carries

155 YDS

2 TD pic.twitter.com/ic7ZlnfNNX











— Elite College Football (@EliteCollege_FB) December 12, 2019

The next year, the Ducks would play in the Fiesta Bowl where DAT set the tone by taking the opening kickoff 94 yards to the house to set the tone in the Ducks 35-17 victory over Kansas State.

January 3, 2013. Fiesta Bowl.



De'Anthony Thomas brings back the opening kickoff for a touchdown and #4 Oregon blows out #5 Kansas State in the Fiesta Bowl, behind freshman quarterback Marcus Mariota. This was Chip Kelly's final game with the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/LoBe9e83Fk



— James B. Terry (@terryjt1) March 14, 2020

He finished his career at Oregon with 1890 yards rushing for 26 touchdowns, 1296 yards receiving for 15 touchdowns, and 2,159 total return yards for five touchdowns.

