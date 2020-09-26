Former Oregon Duck Braxton Burmeister starting at QB for Virginia Tech originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Terry Wilson wasn't the only former Oregon Ducks quarterback to start for a Power-5 team on Saturday.

Braxton Burmeister will start at quarterback in his Virginia Tech debut Saturday against NC State to open the 2020 college football season.

Tonight's Starting QB 🏈



Let's go get it, Braxton Burmeister! #HardHatMentality 👷🏽‍ pic.twitter.com/jLfFqRSENV — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 26, 2020

In 2017 as a true freshman, Burmeister started five games due to Justin Herbert suffering a broken collarbone against California early in Pac-12 play. The four-star recruit would finish the season 44-of-77 for 330 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions along with 64 rushing attempts for 102 yards and three touchdowns. (Sacks count as rushing yards in college.)

Oregon would go 1-4 with Burmeister starting, with the lone win coming in a 41-20 romping of Darren Carrington and the Utah Utes in Autzen Stadium. Burmeister finished the game 9-of-12 for 47 yards and one touchdown along with 14 rushing yards.

Burmeister played one more season in Eugene backing up Justin Herbert the entirety of the 2018 season, but he played the entire second half of the 2018 rivalry game versus Oregon State after Herbert was knocked out of the contest. Oregon would win 55-15 but Oregon did not trust Burmeister to pass the ball with him finishing with two pass attempts. He did run the ball three times for 11 yards, though.

Regardless, the Ducks rushing attack was lethal enough that day to defeat the Beavers by 40 points.

Burmeister, a Willie Taggart recruit, would transfer from Eugene following his sophomore season after seeing little route to play with Herbert returning for his senior season and Tyler Shough being the presumed successor to the future Los Angeles Charger.

After entering the transfer portal, Burmeister enrolled at Virginia Tech but was not allowed to play during the 2019 season after the NCAA denied his waiver request for immediate eligibility. But, Burmeister impressed his teammates and the Hokies coaching staff while on scout team with his speed and athleticism.

“Once my waiver got denied, I kind of flipped my mindset and really took pride in the scout team and realized that was my way to get the defense ready to go,” Burmeister said via 247Sports. “I think, just doing that and taking every day to get better at my skillset and the little things that I needed to improve on, it definitely helped me."

Brandon Patterson reported earlier this summer that he heard Burmeister was so good on scout team he was the program's best quarterback.

“He can really run,” Va Tech head coach Justin Fuente said of the former Oregon signal caller. “He’s got some savvy out there.”

Now, it's time for him to truly get a fresh start behind center in the ACC.

