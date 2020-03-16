Former Oregon Duck Arik Armstead signs 5-year, $85M deal with San Francisco 49ers

Earlier this month, the San Fransico 49ers were reportedly working on a deal to bring defensive lineman Ark Armstead back to the Bay.

One day after the agreement of the new collective bargaining agreement between the owners and players association, Armstead has an agreement, as well.

ESPN NFL Writer Nick Wagoner first reported that Armstead and the 49ers were closing in on a deal and named the lineman as the team's "top free-agent priority".

#49ers and DL Arik Armstead are closing in on a five-year deal. Team very close to keep its top free-agent priority. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) March 16, 2020

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later revealed the deal's five seasons and up to $85 million, which is almost certainly not the guaranteed number.

The #49ers are giving star DL Arik Armstead a 5-year deal, sources say, avoiding the franchise tag and locking him up long-term. He gets up to $85M on his new deal.💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

A deal couldn't be made until the CBA had been agreed upon because of changes to the salary cap and players' pay scales being made in the new agreement.

San Francisco selected the former Oregon Duck with the 17th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and Armstead turned in a career-best season in 2019 totaling 10 sacks, and two more in the postseason.

Following the 49ers' 31-20 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV, Armstead said he wanted to return to San Francisco and was even open to the franchise tag, which would have paid him at least the average of the ten-highest paid defensive lineman in the NFL. But he avoids the long-term uncertainty that goes along with the tag by agreeing to the five-season deal here.

With Oregon, Armstead only had four sacks in three seasons but got selected in the first round due to his impressive measurables and frame. The 6-foot-8, 280-pound lineman would fulfill his potential in the NFL becoming one of the league's best, and highest-paid, players at this position.

