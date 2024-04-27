Former Oregon DT Popo Aumavae signs with Carolina as an undrafted free-agent

Popo Aumavae, a former defensive tackle for the Oregon Ducks, has signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. Aumavae battled several injuries during his time at Oregon, but he has been a staple on the Ducks’ defensive line for the last seven years.

As a three-star recruit and the No. 49 ranked DT according to 247Sports, Aumavae came to Oregon in the class of 2017. In five seasons with the Ducks, Aumavae played in 43 games and took over 1200 snaps. In his career, Aumavae tallied 86 tackles, 12 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks.

Aumavae’s best season at Oregon was his 2021 campaign, when he played in all 13 of the Ducks games, taking 500+ defensive snaps. That season Aumavae registered 36 total tackles and received an 81.3 PFF defensive grade — a top 15 rank for DTs with 500+ snaps that season.

