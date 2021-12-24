Former Oregon DL Jayson Jones commits to transfer to Auburn Tigers

One of the several Oregon Ducks players to enter the transfer portal after the departure or Mario Cristobal has found a new home.

Former 4-star recruit and Oregon lineman Jayson Jones announced on Friday morning that he would be committing to the Auburn Tigers. Jones played in 10 games for the Ducks this season where he had 5 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Jones is just the latest Oregon transfer to commit to a new school, with former Ducks’ WR Mycah Pittman announcing his intention to transfer to the Florida State Seminoles a few days ago. While the Ducks continue to bring in a new coaching staff, we might see a few players choose Oregon over a new destination, but that’s not the case with Jones.

List