Former Oregon DB Cole Martin to transfer to Arizona State

Sometimes, being closer to home is important.

So while former Oregon Ducks defensive back Cole Martin might have had a slice of home up in Eugene with his father, cornerback coach Demetrice Martin, helping in his development, the idea of playing in his home state ended up winning out, with Martin announcing on Friday that he would be transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Martin’s entry into the transfer portal a couple of days ago came as a surprise to many Oregon fans, with a projection that he would be among the top defensive players on the team next year with a clear chance to grab one of the starting safety spots in the secondary. However, he now ends up in Tempe with former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as his new head coach.

Martin played 157 snaps as a true freshman, which was among the most by players in his class. He had 17 total tackles and one interception in that time. Martin was a member of the 2023 recruiting class, and was a blue-chip piece on the defense.

Former Oregon DB Cole Martin has Committed to Arizona State. The 5'10 180 DB played in all 14 games as a True Freshman for the Ducks. Totaled 21 tackles, 1 INT, and 1 PBU

