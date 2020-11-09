Former Oregon corner Thomas Graham Jr. accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Thomas Graham Jr. accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Despite not playing his senior season at Oregon, Thomas Graham Jr. made a name for himself as one of the most consistent corners to come through the Oregon Football program.

After a successful three-year starting corner career, Graham Jr. is headed for the 2021 NFL Draft, but not before participating in the Reese’s Senior Bowl scheduled for January 30, 2021.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

Excited to get ball-hawking @oregonfootball CB Thomas Graham (@_TG4__) to Mobile. One of the best finishers in CFB! 🔥#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE https://t.co/skzqwYPLOA — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 9, 2020

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is an opportunity for collegiate players to showcase their skills and connect with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams.

Last season, quarterback Justin Herbert was named the Senior Bowl MVP after completing 9-of-12 passes for 83 yards with one TD and no interceptions. He also ran the ball three times for 22 yards before calling it a day.

This game is important and can easily impact draft stock.

On September 10, Graham Jr. decided to opt out of the upcoming Pac-12 season. At this time, the Pac-12 conference had not yet made a decision on playing in 2020 after postponing all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks after this decision was made, the Pac-12 conference then voted on and approved a plan to play football in 2020. Many Duck fans were hoping that Graham Jr., like his fellow corner Dede Lenoir, would opt back into the shortened season. But Graham Jr. stuck with his decision.

Here is a breakdown of his three-year career in an Oregon uniform:

FRESHMAN (2017)

Immediately made an impact from the moment he stepped on campus. Earned the starting role on the opposite side of senior Arrion Springs. Made 12 consecutive starts and played in all 13 games. Graham Jr. tied for the team lead and ranked sixth in the Pac-12 with three interceptions. He finished his freshman campaign with 49 solo tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

SOPHOMORE (2018)

After a breakout freshman campaign, opposing quarterbacks continued to throw Graham’s way. In his sophomore year, he finished with 21 pass breakups, 47 solo tackles and three interceptions.

JUNIOR (2019)

Graham Jr. continued to make big plays in what would eventually be his final season in green and yellow. He finished with 47 tackles, two interceptions, 12 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

He also made two huge interceptions in 2019: on the national stage against Auburn in week one; and again on the national stage in the 2020 Rose Bowl against Wisconsin.

He would have entered his senior year as the FBS active leader in passes defended (40) and pass breakups (32).

Congratulations to TG4!