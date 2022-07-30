Former Oregon commit picked to win Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award in 2022
This recruiting flip certainly hurt the Ducks after Mario Cristobal left. Now the player is being picked to win the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award.
This recruiting flip certainly hurt the Ducks after Mario Cristobal left. Now the player is being picked to win the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award.
The Warriors defensive tackle cracks our annual list of the Mountain West's top football players for the first time.
Facebook parent company Meta posted a second-quarter loss of $2.81 billion in its Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) division, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains optimistic, noting the company is more focused on its long-term metaverse and Reels growth. "The Hash" panel discusses the tech giant's Q2 earnings report and an outlook into the future of metaverse.
Pac-12 Networks’ Ashley Adamson, Nigel Burton, Yogi Roth and Shane Vereen discuss all the talented quarterbacks position across the Pac-12 at 2022 Pac-12 Football Media Day on Friday, July 29 in Los Angeles.
Jahzion Harris, a former Rutgers football recruit, enters the transfer portal.
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has received praise and support for his decision to speak publicly about struggles with addiction. The British actor, who plays evil Vecna in the mega-hit, posted on social media that he was celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety, and sharing his experience of addiction and receiving hospital […]
The latest look at the high school football recruiting world as August 20222 nears...
The Alamogordo City Commission planned a special meeting to discuss declaring Alamogordo a "sanctuary of life" via resolution.
Ocala Trinity Catholic 3-star tackle Tommy Kinsler said Monday he's now choosing between Florida, Florida State and Miami for football.
Campbell broke out "Spider of Death" and "Sawed-off" in his Saturday morning press conference
The Pac-12 needs to start playing hardball if it wants to stay in the game.
A prominent Chinese commentator said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should U.S. fighter jets escort House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on any visit to Taiwan, after Twitter blocked his account. Pelosi, number three in the U.S. line of presidential succession, after Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, signalled on Friday she was embarking on a trip to Asia. She did not mention Taiwan, but speculation of her visiting the democratically ruled island, claimed by Beijing, has intensified in recent days, fuelling tensions beyond the Taiwan Strait.
The congressman loves Trump and his stunts, so he’s quietly happy that the stunt of his son’s marriage may be illegal soon, and like Trump, Thompson will eventually end up a loser.
A Memphis man was sentenced to three decades in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl repeatedly over the course of three years, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
Tala Safwan, a TikToker with 4.9 million followers, was arrested in Riyadh after posting a video that authorities claimed was sexually suggestive.
A crackdown on illegal street racing across Jacksonville has led to dozens of arrests.
The season's hottest hair trend is here.
The PGA Tour is bracing itself for an imminent legal challenge from LIV rebels trying to win the right to appear in next month’s £60 million FedEx Cup playoffs.
Most players get more than four days of training camp to show what they can do, but Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis did not have a start to training camp like most players. Mevis was cut by the Jaguars just four days into camp after a disastrous start that had reporters on the scene describing [more]
Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed were the overnight leaders at the third LIV Golf event, which played out before sparse crowds at Donald Trump’s Bedminster club
Julio Jones jokes with media about Tom Brady recruitment