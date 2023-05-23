Former Oregon CB transfers to Washington Huskies

Former Oregon Ducks cornerback Darren Barkins will no longer be suiting up for game days in Eugene this coming season, but that doesn’t mean that Duck fans won’t be seeing Barkins going forward.

On Monday evening, Barkins announced that he would be heading up north, transferring to the Washington Huskies.

In two seasons at Oregon, Barkins played in 8 games, racking up three total tackles, one PBU and one fumble recovery. He is a former 3-star commit in the 2021 class rated as the No. 649 player in the nation.

After the Ducks brought in Khyree Jackson via the transfer portal this offseason, it became clear that Barkins might have a hard time working up the depth chart. Since his departure, the Ducks also brought in Colorado’s Nikko Reed, who will likely vie for the starting spot going forward as well.

