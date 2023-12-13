Former Oregon S Bryan Addison commits to UCLA Bruins

One of the handful of players to leave the Oregon Ducks and enter the transfer portal this offseason has found a new home. On Tuesday night, safety Bryan Addison announced on social media that he was committing to the UCLA Bruins.

This past year was a bit up and down for Addison, who appeared in the first four games of the year, but then spent the rest of the season away from the team for what head coach Dan Lanning described as “personal reasons.”

In his career, Addison has played in 47 games, totaling 51 tackles and four interceptions.

Addison was a former 4-star recruit who was rated as the No. 106 overall player in the 2018 class. After seeing safety Kamari Ramsey enter the transfer portal earlier this month, the Bruins were in need of another addition in the secondary, and Addison will fill that need with one year of eligibility remaining.

