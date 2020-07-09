Former Olympic Distance Runner Ryan Hall Is Absolutely Shredded Now
When he retired from professional running in 2016, former Olympic marathoner Ryan Hall took up weightlifting to help gain back some of the strength that years of distance training sapped from his body. Since then, Hall, 37, one of the only Americans ever to run a sub-60-minute half-marathon, has packed on more than 40 pounds of muscle, while largely dodging the persistent rumors that he might be contemplating a comeback.
His latest Instagram post probably won't do much to quell that speculation. On Tuesday, Hall shared a photo of his ripped physique, noting that it was the end result of a "nine-week mini-cut" that took him from an already noticeably lean 182 pounds down to an absolutely shredded 166. In an earlier post, Hall also added that he's now deadlifting an impressive 455 pounds.
Shockingly (because I am currently at the end of a 2 month weight-loss phase...down from 182 to 165 lbs), had the biggest single day PR in lifting I’ve ever had! Improved my deadlift from 435 to 455 lbs. Still modest numbers for a true power lifter, but not bad for 9 years removed 2:04 marathoner 😉. It’s day’s like today that make all the months of working through a plateau worth it. Big breakthroughs come as a result of staying faithful when the results aren’t coming. If you find yourself in a monotonous grind and not seeing improvement, stay faithful, keep your head down, and keep grinding. You are traveling the path to breakthrough! And big thanks to @emmacoburn for opening up her sweet home gym to Sara and I (I’m impressed she has over 500 lbs of weight in her home gym...who says runners shouldn’t lift heavy!). By the way, this is the first time I’ve lost weight and gotten stronger at the same time. If you’re interested in hearing what I did differently, stay tuned to the @runfree_training podcast. I’ll drop a new episode in the next few days discussing my new strategy to lean out and not only maintain, but gain strength. #run #lift
A post shared by Ryan Hall (@ryanhall3) on Jun 26, 2020 at 4:10pm PDT
Perhaps even more impressive, Hall claims he accomplished the cut without the aid of much cardio. In a caption to the post, Hall said he only did one run during the nine weeks of fat loss, and that it otherwise involved "zero other cardio besides hitting a punching bag about 4 times per week for 20 minutes." He also lifted daily, and reduced his calories from about "mid-4k" to about 3,000. "I love how much our bodies can change in a relatively short amount of time," he said. (It may also help to have the genetic makeup of an Olympic medalist, but we digress.)
Just finished a little 9 week mini-cut. Far right I was at 182 lbs, mid 170s half way through pictured in the middle, then down to 166 lbs by the end. Only did one run during the 9 weeks (zero other cardio besides hitting a punching bag about 4 times per week for 20 minutes), lifted daily in my usual manner, and reduced my calories from mid 4K to about 3k. I love how much our bodies can change in a relatively short amount of time. When I was racing marathons professionally I could rarely run one mile at goal marathon pace when I was six month out from the race, but with a consistent and holistic training plan everything would change by race day. Check out @runfree_training if you are looking for some guidance on your journey. #run #lift
A post shared by Ryan Hall (@ryanhall3) on Jul 7, 2020 at 9:36am PDT
Wherever you are on your weight loss progress, it's important that you simply stay consistent. As even Hall admits, "When I was racing marathons professionally I could rarely run one mile at goal marathon pace when I was six month out from the race, but with a consistent and holistic training plan, everything would change by race day." Looking for extra motivation to get moving in quarantine? Check out our comprehensive guide to working out and eating right in self-isolation.
You Might Also Like