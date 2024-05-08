Former Olympic champ from Graham new wrestling coach at Oklahoma State

May 7—Olympic wrestling repeat dreams dashed, David Taylor is on to the next challenge.

The Graham High School graduate has been hired as the new head coach of the storied Oklahoma State wrestling program.

Taylor won four state championships for the Falcons from 2006-09 then starred at Penn State, where he was a four-time Big Ten champ, won two national championships and was named the college wrestler of the year twice.

"It's an honor to be in this position and I'm extremely grateful," Taylor said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to the future of Oklahoma State wrestling. It has an unbelievable tradition and I'm excited to be part of it moving forward. I've achieved everything I have wanted in my personal career, and this is no longer about me. I am just thrilled to be in the position to help others achieve their goals, and truly make an impact in the wrestling world and on the lives around me."

His success continued on the international stage as he won three Pan Am gold medals, three world championships at 86 kg. and the freestyle gold medal at that weight in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

His bid to return to the Olympics this summer was dashed last month when he lost at the US Olympic Team Trials, but the 33-year-old isn't waiting around to see what is next.

The Cowboys have won a record 34 national championships, but none since winning four in a row from 2003-06.

Penn State has been the nation's dominant program since Taylor arrived in State College as a star recruit of coach Cael Sanderson, who has led the Nittany Lions to 11 of the last 13 NCAA championships.