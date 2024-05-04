Former Olympian and NBC commentator Johnny Weir in Chesapeake for figure skating seminar

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – With the Winter Olympics in Milan still a couple of years away, NBC figure skating commentator and former national champion Johnny Weir is in Chesapeake this weekend.

Weir is offering his expertise to aspiring young skaters as part of the Johnny Weir Academy based in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I love giving back what I’ve learned,” Weir said. “All these memories, good and bad, that I’ve collected over the years in this sport, I can help young people be the best version of themselves they can be as well as the best skaters.”

The Tidewater Figure Skating Club and Academy has been working on getting Weir to Chesapeake for the last several months.

“We’ve had other Olympians come and do things in the past,” Skating Director Jill Stewart said. “Johnny’s a big name and I knew our skaters would be really excited for him to come here.”

One of those skaters getting one-on-one time with Weir was Chesapeake’s Jordan Thurston, who got into figure skating because of Weir.

“To think that I’m having a lesson with him is crazy to think about,” Thurston said. “It didn’t feel real skating with him. My camels are a lot better now and my lutz’s are better, too. He taught me techniques with my arms.”

Following an international career one the ice, Weir has been on the mic at NBC for 11 years and he says American figure skating continues to be a world leader.

“Every season we get something special and unique,” Weir said. “Ilia Malinin, the current world champion from Virginia is the first human ever to land a quad axle, four-and-a-half revolutions in terms of 360’s. It’s man on the moon territory.”

While the Winter Games aren’t until 2026, Weir will once again be a part of the Closing Ceremonies at this year’s Summer Games in Paris.

“I’m already getting my outfit ready, trying to find enough hair to do a Marie Antoinette thing,” Weir said. “Paris is going to be an incredible event, but as a Winter Olympian, looking to Milan in 2026, that’s where the figure skaters will be on their full sparkly display and where Terry [Gannon], Tara [Lipinski] and myself get to really show our skills as commentators.

Saturday’s skating seminar at Chilled Ponds is sold out.

