Former Ole Miss star Matt Corral leads Stallions' playoff comeback. Will he start title game?

On Saturday, Matt Corral showed at the professional level what Ole Miss football fans have always known to be true: He can be the ultimate difference maker.

Corral, a quarterback, came off the bench to help spark a comeback victory for the Birmingham Stallions over the Michigan Panthers in the USFL conference championship game. Relieving a struggling Adrian Martinez, who is tipped by some to be the league's MVP, Corral completed 9 of his 11 pass attempts for 120 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 31-18 victory.

Rebounding from an interception on his second attempt, Corral delivered the game's decisive touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Amari Rodgers, capping a 75-yard touchdown drive.

The performance leaves Stallions coach Skip Holtz with a difficult choice, with Birmingham set for the UFL title game against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday (4 p.m., FOX). Will he reward Corral for his heroics, or go back to Martinez, who won a quarterback competition earlier in the season?

Holtz was asked whether he had any indication as to who would start by reporters postgame.

"Thirty minutes ago, I didn't even know we were going to the championship, so no," Holtz said. "We'll look at this film and put it together."

Corral threw for 8,287 yards during his career at Ole Miss, with 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,338 yards as a Rebel, leading Ole Miss to a breakout 10-3 season in 2021 that resulted in a Sugar Bowl appearance.

Selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Corral didn't attempt a regular-season pass at the NFL level between stints with the Panthers and New England Patriots.

After catching on with the Stallions ahead of the 2024 campaign, Holtz called Corral's performance off the bench Saturday a "lesson in resolve."

"Not in four quarters of resolve but in two months of resolve, as he has had to stand on the sideline," Holtz said. "...It would have been real easy for him to hang his head, sulk, pout, and yet, he's been completely in it and ready for his opportunity."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Former Ole Miss star Matt Corral sparks playoff comeback for Stallions