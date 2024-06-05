Former Ole Miss star Jacob Gonzalez maintaining approach at plate

Former Ole Miss star shortstop Jacob Gonzalez just keeps on hitting.

Gonzalez was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 15th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft. He was one of the top shortstops in the SEC from the moment he stepped on campus in 2021, when he hit .355 with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. The Southern California native was a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore when he hit a career-best 18 home runs and helped lead the Rebels to the College World Series crown. He hit .327 with 10 home runs in 2023.

Gonzalez began the 2024 season with the White Sox’s High A affiliate in Winston-Salem before recently being moved up to Double A. He has been scorching hot since the promotion, hitting .346 with a home run and nine RBIs in 13 games with the Birmingham Barons. He is hitting .293 with four home runs and 24 RBIs overall this year. Gonzalez is also once again teammates with former Rebels team captain Tim Elko, who was a 10th-round pick by the White Sox in 2022.

“When I got here, I was just telling myself that, OK, you’re moving up, but it’s still just baseball. They’ve still got to pitch to you and throw you strikes,” Gonzalez told the Daily Journal. “So, I just try to keep it simple and not think about it too much.”

Gonzalez has already been with two teams in two different states this season and with four teams in the last year. But that’s exactly how Gonzalez wants it to be. It means he’s closer to his major league dreams. He is currently ranked as the White Sox’s seventh-best prospect in the minor leagues by MLB.

“That’s the goal, is to not be in the same place,” Gonzalez said. “ … The goal is to be there for as short amount as possible. I feel like I’m kind of hoping for it.”

Gonzalez had one of the most memorable moments of his Ole Miss career two summers ago in Omaha in the series clinching win over Oklahoma. After going 0 for 12 in his previous three games, Gonzalez had three hits in the finale against the Sooners. His solo home run in the sixth inning broke a scoreless tie, and his RBI single in the eighth tied the game at two. The Rebels scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch later in the inning, and Gonzalez scored an insurance run on another wild pitch to close out the scoring. Brandon Johnson struck out the side in the ninth, and the Rebels hoisted their hardware at Charles Schwab Field for the world to see.

“I remember, in the game we lost to Arkansas (at the College World Series) … I was the last out of the game, lined out to left and (it) almost was a walk-off,” Gonzalez said. “I know, that last game (against Oklahoma) which, scoring runs and helping the team (were pivotal), that was definitely what I was happy about.”

Gonzalez was known for his patience at the plate in college, where he finished with a .427 on-base percentage and walked 29 more times than he struck out over his three seasons. That patience has shown up in the minor leagues as well, as Gonzalez has 26 strikeouts and 23 walks combined in High A and Double A.

“I just try to swing at the pitches that I can drive and take the ones I don’t think I can, and usually those are balls — sometimes they’re strikes — but I try to pick my pitches,” Gonzalez said. “ … Especially with two strikes, I try to battle it out.”

Life in the minor leagues is a lot of long bus rides and revolves solely around baseball. That’s not a bad thing, Gonzalez, noted, but playing games nearly every day has been a bit of a change with just one off-day per week compared to the three or so you get collegiately. Gonzalez said he enjoys the added baseball and enjoys the consistent routine.

Gonzalez said he spends bus rides either playing cards or napping — dependent on the length of the trip — and watches television or plays video games on off days. He’s playing MLB: The Show currently but said he’s excited for the release of EA’s College Football 25. He admits he wished the game had come out a year earlier, though, so he could have used former Ole Miss baseball teammate John Rhys Plumlee. Plumlee played both football and baseball for the Rebels and at UCF.

Another transition from college to the pros has been the use of wooden bats. You can get away with not squaring up a ball with metal bats and still hit it out of the park, Gonzalez said. That’s a lot harder to do with a wooden bat.

“I would hit a ball which I thought was hard and go back and go look at the exit velo and be like dang, I didn’t even hit that hard. … That’s been the biggest difference for me, is realizing how much different the exit velos are,” Gonzalez said. “ … I’ve hit a ball 114 (miles per hour) with a metal bat and I have never hit a ball 110 with the wood bat.”

Gonzalez said his goal for the 2024 season isn’t one based on specific numbers or making his way up the White Sox’s minor-league ladder. He just wants to play well and let the rest figure itself out.

“Just keep playing hard and play to the best of my ability. And if they think I deserve a promotion, then I’ll be happy,” Gonzalez said. “And if they think I should stay here, then I’m still going to be good with it, and I’m still going to play my best.”