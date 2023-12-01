Former Ole Miss head coach and Georgia assistant a candidate for Clemson’s O-Line coach, per reports

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are looking for a new offensive line coach following parting ways with Thomas Austin, and rumors have been swirling around a top-tier coach taking the position.

According to reports from our friends over at the Clemson Insider, former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke is a candidate for the job. The Tigers are looking for experience at the position, making Luke an attractive option for the program.

Luke’s most recent work came with Georgia as their offensive line coach and associate head coach from 2020-2021. Before that, Luke spent three seasons as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Luke is as experienced as they come, with the 47-year-old spending time with Ole Miss, Georgia, Duke, Tennessee, and Murray State. We will monitor this situation closely as Swinney looks to solidify the Clemson football staff.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire